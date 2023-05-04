ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) Sports officials have stated that the message of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the importance of showing good sportsmanship, respecting other competitors, avoiding fanatical behaviour, refraining from calling out refereeing mistakes through the media, and fans committing to good behaviour, constitute a moral constitution for sports and athletes.

Necessary values must be upheld by all athletes in football and other sports to enhance the status of sports in the UAE and the rest of the world and make it a true pleasure for both audiences and practitioners, they added.

Sheikh Sultan directed many messages to athletes, especially football players, while receiving the Sharjah Football Club team who won the UAE President’s Cup

In their statements to WAM, the officials agreed that Sheikh Sultan’s conversations with athletes are special occasions to highlight the importance of following good ethics when practising sports.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), stressed that on all occasions, the Ruler of Sharjah’s message calls for following ethics and values when practising sports and making a constitution that all athletes in various sports, not just football, must adhere to. His directives affirm the cultural, educational and ethical role of sports, elevating it above the narrow considerations of competition and the pursuit of titles and championships.

Al Hazami explained that when he became the SSC’s head, Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s first directive was to send sports a cultural and ethical message first and foremost, regardless of competition and the pursuit of titles and championships.

“There is no sport without ethics, and football, in particular, is a popular game that promotes and embodies a set of principles and ideals, as it is a game that has contact between players and enjoys popularity and public support in all countries,” he said.

“All competitions sponsored by the SSC operate according to the system established by the Ruler of Sharjah, which prioritises ethics as key to building generations and making them good role models for other young people,” he added.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Baniyas Club, said that Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s noble vision to consolidate sporting values is based on the inspiring example of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has instilled the principles of tolerance, coexistence and respect for others.

The Sharjah Ruler’s words are the foundation and basis for ethical values that reflect cultural heritage stemming from noble ethics and the spirit of sports, embodying the image of the educated, cultured and refined Emirati through his values and ethics.

Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Senior Vice President of the UAE Football Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Pro League, said that Dr.

Sheikh Sultan's words promote moral and cultural values that embody the sportsmanship that represents the foundation of competition between clubs and fans.

“We must thank Sheikh Sultan for his words and actions, which exemplify the sportsmanship that should prevail among athletes, especially since his words are an important foundation of sporting ethics among athletes because sportsmanship is the basis of everything in football,” he added.

Matar Rashid Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club, said that the Sharjah Ruler’s words highlight the need for sports clubs to instil and promote good morals among players, as well as fair competition and sportsmanship, stressing that his inspiring messages will ingrain sporting values among society.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s words, directive, and focus on awareness represent a sporting covenant that everyone agrees with, as it spreads visions that promote the best practices to establish standards that everyone must follow and make a noble value, he added.

Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, said that the Ruler of Sharjah embodies the moral and cultural values of the UAE’s leadership, which promotes the principles of coexistence, tolerance and respect.

“His words represent a pillar of morality that reflects our habits and traditions derived from our ethical heritage in upholding standards that support the firm principles in our souls, which express our civil and moral history, embodied in the image of the distinguished and civilised Emirati,” he said.

Waleed Ibrahim Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Pro League, said that Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s messages are as positive and bright as Emirati sports, especially football, should be while highlighting its high morals.

“Dr. Sheikh Sultan is the Godfather of sports and athletes, and his messages are always clear and noble. As officials, we must convey them to relevant people so they can apply them in reality,” he added.

Ahmed Hammad, Former Executive Director of Al Ahli Club, said that the Ruler of Sharjah is a source of ethics, and his speech while receiving the champions of the UAE President's Cup carried many messages about the ethics of sports, which should become a constitution for what players, technical staff and fans should embody on and off the field.

The Emirati people are one nation, and what one of them says, especially during a major event like the UAE President's Cup, in the presence of prominent Emirati, Arab and international figures, should be in consistency with the UAE's status and reputation, which were achieved and praised by the Ruler of Sharjah, he added.

