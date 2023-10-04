Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival Returns On 27 October

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) The Sharjah Camel Racing Club has revealed plans to host the second edition of the festival of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This festival is dedicated to purebred Arabian camel racing and will be held at the Al Dhaid Camel Racing Track, featuring a diverse range of camel categories, including Hukayif, Laqaya, Izaah, Thnaya, Holoul, and more. scheduled for 27th to 31st October, the festival will comprise morning and evening sessions and anticipates substantial participation from camel owners and sports enthusiasts.

Accompanying the festival will be a heritage village that showcases numerous cultural and heritage activities, providing insight into the rich heritage and culture of the UAE.

Matar Ali bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, expressed his deep appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for his unwavering and generous support to the club, camel owners, and heritage enthusiasts.

He emphasised that the festival is set to attract significant participation from camel owners, both locally and regionally, spanning five days. Generous prizes and awards will be presented to the victors.

