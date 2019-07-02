UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler’s Court Mourns Death Of Khalid Al Qasimi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:00 PM

The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday mourned the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away Monday in the UK

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday mourned the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away Monday in the UK.

In a statement, the Ruler’s Court expressed its deepest condolences to the Ruler of Sharjah, the family of the deceased and members of Al Qasimi family, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

A 3-day mourning period was announced in the Emirate of Sharjah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half mast beginning with the arrival of the body of the deceased and the funeral prayer.

The arrival of the body of the deceased and the funeral prayer will be announced later.

