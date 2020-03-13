UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler’s Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) SHARJAH, 13th March 2020 (WAM) - The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Mohammad Al Qasimi who passed away on Friday.

The Ruler's Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and Al Qawasims praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

The funeral prayers will be performed for the deceased on Friday after prayer at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. Later, the body will be buried at Al Jubail cemetery.

Condolences will be accepted at the house of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammad Al Qasimi in Al Ramla, Sharjah.

