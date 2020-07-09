Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Thursday, in the United Kingdom.

The Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and Al Qawasims praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for three days beginning from the time of arrival of the deceased's body and performing the funeral prayer.

Condolences will be accepted via telephone through numbers that will be assigned and announced later.