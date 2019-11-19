Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away Monday.

The Sharjah Ruler’s Court extended heartfelt sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant Al Nahyan's Family all patience and solace.