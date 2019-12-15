Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today mourned the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who passed away Sunday morning.

The Sharjah Ruler’s Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.