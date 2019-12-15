UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler’s Court Mourns Sultan Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today mourned the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who passed away Sunday morning.

The Sharjah Ruler’s Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Related Topics

Sharjah Sunday Family Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

45 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

31 minutes ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.