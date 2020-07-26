UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Rulers Issues Decree-Law On 'Ruwad'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on 'Ruwad'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued Decree-Law, on the annexation of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad) to the Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD.

Decree-Law No. 4 of 2020 stipulates that Ruwad to be annexed to SEDD and under SEDD’s head in the organisational structure.

According to the Decree-Law, SEDD devolves all material and moral rights, liabilities, and the assets of Ruwad from the date of the implementation of the provisions of the Decree-Law.

The employees of Ruwad shall be transferred to SEDD, and accommodated on the financial grades and job titles under the Government of Sharjah, based on the proposal of the SEDD’s head and the approval of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, without affecting their rights to salary and leave.

According to the Decree-Law, Law No. (2) of 2005 regarding the establishment of Ruwad shall be annulled, provided that all the applicable laws, regulations and decisions remain valid, until they are amended or annulled.

The Sharjah Consultative Council shall be notified of the Decree-Law as soon as it is convened.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

