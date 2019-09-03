UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler’s Theatrical Work Nimrod To Be Performed At Moscow Art Theatre On September 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler’s theatrical work Nimrod to be performed at Moscow Art Theatre on September 5

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The Gorky Moscow Art Theatre will stage Nimrod, a theatrical work written by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on September 5, 2019.

The play, based on the life of one of the most tyrannical kings in history, Nimrod bin Kan’aan, ruler of Babylon and king of Assyria Empire, is a social commentary highlighting the duty of a nation’s leadership to build equal societies on the foundations of peace and justice.

Directed by Tunisian Director and Sonographer Moncef Souissi and produced by Sharjah National Theatre,SNT, an affiliate of the Sharjah Department of Culture,SDC, the play narrates how King Nimrod continues to shed the blood of Babylon’s innocent people and strip them of their rights, until a mosquito enters accidentally his brain and drives him out of his mind, threatening both his kingdom and life. The monarch then asks his people to hit his head with their shoes to drive the mosquito out of his brain, which ultimately leads to his death by the very hands of those he wronged and prosecuted.

A stellar group of Emirati and Arab actors including Ahmed Al Jasmi (Nimrod), Mohammed Juma (King Zahhak’s informant), Abdullah Masoud (Nimrod’s army leader), Ahmed Abdelrazaq (Nimrod’s minister) Abdullah bin Haider (Cabbi the blacksmith), Mohammed Youssef (King Shaleh, and Nimrod’s treasurer) form the play’s cast.

Mohammed Al Ameri is supervising the production. The music composition and sound effects are by Ibrahim Al Amiri.

The event is part of Sharjah’s five-day cultural programme as 'Guest City' at the Moscow International Book Fair,MIBF 2019, which runs from September 4 - 8, 2019. This is the first time an Arab city has been hosted as a special guest at MIBF. The emirate will be showcasing its cultural achievements in the past four decades, aligning with the vision of the ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah’s participation in the event, under the supervision of the Sharjah Book Authority,SBA, aims to enhance Russian and eastern European intellectuals’ and the general public’s knowledge of the Arabic language, culture and heritage. The emirate will be conducting a series of discussion panels and cultural sessions that showcase the aesthetics of Arabic prose and poetry and highlights the role of heritage in forming the collective identity of the Emirati people.

Related Topics

Army Music Moscow Russia Sharjah September 2019 Event From Blood Arab

Recent Stories

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 peo ..

12 minutes ago

Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russia ..

13 minutes ago

GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, In ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports reviews trends influencing future ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Informed by Khalilzad on State of US-Tali ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.