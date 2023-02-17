Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) celebrated the first anniversary of the inauguration of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the "Sharjah Safari" project, which is the largest safari in the world outside Africa.

In just one year, Sharjah Safari achieved many successes, enhancing the environmental and tourism efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and establishing its position as a leading destination for nature and wildlife tourism, which contributes to improving the activity of many sectors, from travel, aviation, ecotourism, and hospitality and entertainment. Sharjah Safari hosted a wide range of local and international conferences and events, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors locally and internationally.

Speaking on this occasion, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), expressed great pride in the successes achieved by this pioneering world tourism and environmental project, whose idea originated from the vision and generous guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness personally supervised the implementation of this vital and qualitative scientific project and is keen to continue its development to achieve the desired goals. This was represented by His Highness’s visits to the project, including his visit to the Sharjah Safari last October and his meeting, where he was briefed on the workflow, animal areas and levels of reproduction, and the attraction of more endangered species.

His Highness culminated this visit by approving a set of new projects, additions, departments, and facilities for the future phase of the project.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi revealed that since opening on February 17, 2022, the project had attracted more than 600,000 visitors comprising families and students, lovers of ecotourism, nature, and the animal world. Visitors enjoy a lively interaction in the natural landmark as they experience the 12 different safari environments inspired by Africa. Covering an area of 8 square kilometres, including Into Africa, Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi, Kalahari, and Niger Valley to represent the life and terrain of Africa.

It includes more than 50 thousand animals from 120 species.

She added that since its inauguration, Sharjah Safari has planted more than 100, 000 trees including 100,000 African Acacia trees.

Al Suwaidi indicated that Sharjah Safari received the firstborn of the Scimitar Oryx in November 2022, which is classified as one of the extinct African animals in the wild.

The elephant calf (Samra) also joined its family and the group, settling into the surrounding environment.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi pointed out that due to its picturesque environmental and natural location, the project hosted many important events, including the 22nd Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity, which took place in early February and last September.

It hosted a Metaverse Media workshop organised by the Sharjah Media Council and the 8th Sharjah International Cycling Tour last year. In addition, a team of photographers who participated in the 7th International Photography Festival "Exposure", made a unique visit to the Safari where their lenses had the opportunity to capture fantastic artistic images of the picturesque natural environment and gardens.

Adding to its recent achievements, the documentary film "Sharjah Safari", which was produced by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and in cooperation with the EPAA won the Best Feature Documentary Award and the New York International Film Awards Cup in the United States. During its first international festival, the film met intense competition from various artworks and documentaries. Sharjah Broadcasting Authority also showcased the film in the "International Exhibition for the Entertainment and Television Content Market" - Mipcom 2022 - held last October in Cannes, France.

The exhibition attracted famous television and entertainment producers and representatives from 100 countries who learnt about the stages of establishing the Sharjah Safari project and its rich models of wildlife.