Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community to boost reading

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The inaugural Sharjah School Librarians Conference, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, concluded Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, following two days of insightful dialogue and collaboration between 170 education professionals, including international experts, school librarians and teachers.

Held in partnership with the American library Association (ALA), the Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA), the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), and the Combined Book Exhibit, the conference also showcased successful case studies and innovative strategies for engaging students, parents and the wider community. It further highlighted the role of modern technologies in encouraging reading and expanding its reach.

As part of the concluding day, Todd Burleson, media specialist at The Skokie School in the United States, led a session titled ‘Connecting reading and new technologies’. He examined how digital tools can transform the reading experience in school libraries, highlighting the potential of audiobooks, virtual reality, and AI-driven speech-to-text applications to enhance student engagement, particularly among reluctant readers.

As part of the agenda, Yasser Abdul Muttalib from Al Majd Model School in Sharjah and Jumana Hanoun, librarian and UNESCO programme coordinator, offered practical insights into how technology can foster engaging and dynamic reading environments.

The session titled ‘Connecting and partnering with families’ highlighted the essential role of parents in fostering long-term reading habits among students.

In a session titled ‘Coming together through associations to empower school librarians’, Becky Calzada, President of AASL, emphasised the value of collective action and knowledge exchange among professionals. She underscored the role of professional associations as vital platforms for sharing resources, advancing skills, and strengthening the visibility and impact of school librarians across varied educational contexts.

The conference also hosted the ‘Knowledge Café’, an informal forum encouraging attendees to engage with experts and peers. Topics included strategies for supporting reluctant readers, assessing student learning, building collaboration between librarians and teachers, integrating technology with reading, engaging families, and empowering local talents.

The event concluded with a session titled “Sharing and next steps”, featuring reflections from UAE-based school librarians on advancing reading initiatives in local schools. Certificates were then awarded to all participants, with attendees affirming the importance of continuing such professional gatherings to expand the role of school libraries across the Arab world.

