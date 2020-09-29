Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in Sudan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Scout Mission announced that it handed over, at its headquarters in Al Badie, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in-kind support for relief of those affected by floods and torrents in the brotherly Sudan.

The support was delivered in the presence of officials from both sides.

The ERC thanked the Mission’s officials for their distinguished efforts and constant cooperation with ERC to contribute to charitable and humanitarian work and all areas of relief.

The officials at the Sharjah Scout Mission appreciated the joint cooperation with the ERC, stressing the continuation of giving and cooperation in all areas of humanitarian work and community service.