Sharjah Self-Defence Emerges Winner On Conclusion Of Fifth Round Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – The fifth round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship for no-gi competitions concluded today (Sunday) at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. The event drew a large crowd and created an energetic atmosphere, featuring top athletes across the under-18, adult, and master categories.
The final day witnessed fierce contests that showcased a high technical level, reflecting the rapid development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and its leading role on the global stage. Experienced athletes delivered strong performances, raising the level of competition and intensity. At the end of the round, Sharjah Self-Defence sports Club topped the overall standings, with M.O.D UAE in second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.
The closing ceremony was attended by Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Abdulrazzaq Al Hashemi, Chairman of Al Nasr Sports Games Company; Mohammed Mubarak, Director of Aviation Security and Hazardous Materials; Nayef Ibrahim, Senior Director of Operations and Events at Dubai Economy and Tourism; and Hashem Al Quraishi, Director of Contracts and Purchasing Department at Dubai Municipality.
Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship embodies the role of sport in strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing noble values across generations.
It is a platform that brings athletes and their families together in an atmosphere that reflects the spirit and values of jiu-jitsu, while introducing the community to its physical and mental benefits. We are delighted to witness such a strong turnout in the unique atmosphere of this championship, which underscores the sport’s growing popularity in the UAE.”
Abdulrazzaq Al Hashemi, Chairman of Al Nasr Sports Games Company, added: “We are proud to host such an important championship at Al Nasr Club. We are fully aware of the significance of jiu-jitsu and the benefits it offers practitioners, not only in terms of physical fitness but also in building character, confidence, and discipline. The impressive levels we witnessed from clubs across the UAE highlight the efforts of the sporting system in cementing the country’s position on the global jiu-jitsu map. We are proud that Al Nasr is part of this journey, bringing together rising talent with top champions.”
Khaled Waleed Zawia, an Al Jazira Club athlete who won gold in the under-18 66kg division, said: “I always make it a point to compete in the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, because the strong participation from clubs and athletes gives me the chance to sharpen my skills and develop my game. The matches were very tough, but I managed to win all my bouts, secure the gold, and add valuable ranking points for my club.”
