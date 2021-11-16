UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Royal Spanish Federation of Karate discuss cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, yesterday met with Antonio Moreno, President of the Royal Spanish Federation of Karate (RFEK), at the club’s headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their cooperation in promoting the culture of sports as an ideal lifestyle and enhancing the stature of karate in the emirate.

The meeting took place as part of the vision of the Sharjah Sports Council to encourage the exchange of training camps between Spanish athletes and the club.

Moreno expressed his happiness at being in the UAE on the sidelines of the World Karate Championships, expressing his willingness to exert all possible efforts to develop the sport of karate through the club.

During the meeting, Al Owais conducted a presentation about the club, which aims to accomplish significant international achievements, highlighting the support it receives from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He also affirmed the club’s readiness to cooperate with the federation to advance self-defence sports, lauding Moreno’s participation in the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Forum, which was held remotely and addressed the future of karate during the post-pandemic period.

Hanadi Al Kabouri, Executive Director of the Club, also met with Elisa Au, American World Karate Champion, to discuss the club’s support for women participating in the sport, and how to develop it in line with modern standards.

