Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) The Sharjah Self-Defence sports Club has emerged champions in the AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023. This two-day event was organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and took place at Al-Nasr Club in Dubai.

The championship showcased the skills and talent of prominent local and international clubs and academies. On the final day of the event, Sunday, competitions were held for both the amateur and professional divisions. Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Jiu-Jitsu Club secured the second-place position, while A.F.N.T claimed third place in the championship.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his satisfaction with the tremendous success of the championship and highlighted that the event attracted top stars from different continents and created an exceptionally competitive atmosphere.

“The championship provided outstanding competition opportunities for local talents against some of the best athletes in the world. It also offered an ideal environment for effective preparation for upcoming major events, notably the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, (ADWPJJC), one the largest international Jiu-Jitsu event featuring the world’s best jiu-jitsu athletes,” said Al Batran.

Al Batran further extended his congratulations to the UAE athletes of various belt ranks for their impressive performances and continuous progression from one championship to another. “The UAE athletes now possess a notable advantage when facing the world's top stars and rightfully excel over them,” he added.

Carlos Beato, a member of the coaching staff at the Sharjah Self-Defence Club, said, “We participate in all tournaments with the goal of capturing the gold, and we have a well-thought-out strategy that focuses on investing in new talents and developing young athletes.

” He expressed his gratitude to the club’s management for providing the necessary resources and support for the athletes’ growth and evolution.

Rodrigo Valerio, the Operations Manager at AJP, stressed that the current edition of the No-Gi championship marks a pioneering and distinguished experience, building upon the successful AJP’s tournaments held in various capitals around the world. He explained the significance of participating in AJP’s tournaments to earn ranking points, as they serve as the quickest path to secure participation in the upcoming ADWPJJC. Additionally, participating in these tournaments helps the participants accumulate points towards winning the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Award.

Anis Ali Alyafei, a renowned international jiu-jitsu referee, praised the remarkable organisational success of the competitions, noting the growing interest and significant turnout in the No-Gi category among practitioners. He expressed optimism about witnessing a high turnout in this type of tournament, especially among black belt holders, and highlighted the positive impact of including the youth category in such competitions for their technical development and mat skills.

Jackson Bernardo, a fighter from the Palms Sports academy - Team 777, secured the black belt’s gold medal in the 85 kg professional category. He noted that black belt competitions require the highest levels of focus and proficiency, presenting a challenge that pushes athletes to showcase their skills and determination. Bernardo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the championship, which contributes to his growth as a jiu-jitsu athlete.