Sharjah Set To Host Sight ME From 11th February

Wed 05th February 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Expo Centre Sharjah is once again set to host the region’s only exhibition dedicated to visual disability technologies, Sight ME, from 11th to 13th February, 2020, displaying innovations and technologies in the field of specialised aids for the blind and the visually impaired.

The exhibition will be organised by the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired at the Expo Centre Sharjah for the fourth consecutive time.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said that supporting this segment falls within the priorities and is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to empower and support the visually impaired.

Al Midfa said, "This year’s edition will be a perfect opportunity to shed light on the most important global solutions and innovations to serve people with visual disabilities and exchange experiences and views on their issues and needs. It will showcase modern technologies and devices that help improve their lives and integrate them into their societies, and will bring together a group of international experts and many associations and bodies from inside and outside the UAE."

"Sight ME was launched to augment our services and bring innovations from across the world to the doorstep of end-users in the region. This time, we are introducing several new features, which, I am sure will enhance the stature of the show and at the same time be of great help to the visually impaired," said Adil Alzamar, Chairman of the Association and Head of the Organising Committee.

Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Relations at Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "The centre spares no effort to develop every new edition of Sight ME. This is to maintain its leading position as the only platform in the region that provides ideal opportunities to help health and social care institutions and schools for the blind, and deliver the best services for blind and visually-impaired people."

For the first time, the event will feature a Vision Clinic, where the visually impaired get medical consultations by Cleveland International Clinic, the main participant of Sight ME.

It will also launch a photography competition, offering a unique platform for visually-impaired photographers who use sound, touch, memory, and other sensations to compose their images to showcase and test their skills.

Tesla, the American automotive and energy company, will be displaying its self-drive car at the event, raising prospects over the potential of the self-drive technology that could aid the visually impaired to drive independently.

Sight ME will also feature workshops and seminars, which will focus on issues faced by the visually impaired and will offer a perfect opportunity to exchange views and experiences.

