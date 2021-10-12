UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Set To Host Two Popular Events For Education, Employment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Preparations for hosting the 23rd National Career Exhibition and the 17th International Education Show (IES), from 19th to 21st October, 2021, have begun.

The two events are held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two shows are expected to see the broad participation of Emirati and international academic institutions, in addition to a large presence from government and private agencies, offering various job opportunities to the Emirati youth.

Held in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the IES offers hundreds of the latest education programmes and a wide range of learning options from universities, colleges and institutes of higher education from different countries of the world, most notably the UAE, Malaysia, India and the United Kingdom.

This year's edition of the IES includes many distinguished international educational pavilions, foremost of which is "Career Utsav", a mega academic and career guidance event in India. The Indian pavilion will be featuring over 40 top international universities, institutions and boarding schools from India and a free Psychometric Assessment and Counselling for interested students.

The National Career Exhibition, which is held in cooperation with Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), provides valuable job opportunities offered by numerous entities, such as the UAE Armed Forces, Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Human Resources Department, Etisalat, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Invest Bank, Ajman University, Beeah, Sharjah Co-Op Society and Tanfeeth among others, with Sharjah Islamic Bank participating as Gold Sponsors.

"The esteemed patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the two fairs is an affirmation of our wise leadership's interest in Emirati citizens by providing them with rewarding opportunities for education and training, and encouraging institutions and companies to recruit them," said Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Al Midfa explained that organising the two events simultaneously is meant to guide students to choose the appropriate major for them, and in line with the requirements of national development.

