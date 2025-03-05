Open Menu

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah Reinforces Its Global Healthy City Model

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:46 PM

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) revealed details of the Executive Committee meeting to expand the scope of healthy cities in Sharjah for 2025. The meeting, held on Wednesday at the Authority's headquarters, was attended by several committee members. The discussion focused on the latest developments and expansion plans to include all cities across the Emirate.

Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the SHA, emphasised that Sharjah is continuing its efforts to expand the number of globally certified healthy cities. The meeting addressed the strategic steps for expanding healthy cities in Sharjah in alignment with the World Health Organization’s international standards.

He highlighted the importance of creating a sustainable environment that improves the quality of life for all residents.

The meeting also reviewed the committee members' participation in the Healthy Cities Conference held in Kuwait in February. The objective was to learn from global best practices and apply them to Sharjah.

Dr. Al Muhairi stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among various government and community entities to ensure the implementation of approved health standards. This collaboration strengthens Sharjah’s position as a global model for sustainable healthy cities and contributes to achieving an integrated environment that meets the highest standards of health and quality of life.

Related Topics

World Kuwait Sharjah February March All From Government Best

Recent Stories

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

5 minutes ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

5 minutes ago
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

19 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

19 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

20 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

20 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

20 minutes ago
 NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East