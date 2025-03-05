Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) revealed details of the Executive Committee meeting to expand the scope of healthy cities in Sharjah for 2025. The meeting, held on Wednesday at the Authority's headquarters, was attended by several committee members. The discussion focused on the latest developments and expansion plans to include all cities across the Emirate.

Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the SHA, emphasised that Sharjah is continuing its efforts to expand the number of globally certified healthy cities. The meeting addressed the strategic steps for expanding healthy cities in Sharjah in alignment with the World Health Organization’s international standards.

He highlighted the importance of creating a sustainable environment that improves the quality of life for all residents.

The meeting also reviewed the committee members' participation in the Healthy Cities Conference held in Kuwait in February. The objective was to learn from global best practices and apply them to Sharjah.

Dr. Al Muhairi stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among various government and community entities to ensure the implementation of approved health standards. This collaboration strengthens Sharjah’s position as a global model for sustainable healthy cities and contributes to achieving an integrated environment that meets the highest standards of health and quality of life.