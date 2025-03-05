Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah Reinforces Its Global Healthy City Model
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:46 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) revealed details of the Executive Committee meeting to expand the scope of healthy cities in Sharjah for 2025. The meeting, held on Wednesday at the Authority's headquarters, was attended by several committee members. The discussion focused on the latest developments and expansion plans to include all cities across the Emirate.
Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the SHA, emphasised that Sharjah is continuing its efforts to expand the number of globally certified healthy cities. The meeting addressed the strategic steps for expanding healthy cities in Sharjah in alignment with the World Health Organization’s international standards.
He highlighted the importance of creating a sustainable environment that improves the quality of life for all residents.
The meeting also reviewed the committee members' participation in the Healthy Cities Conference held in Kuwait in February. The objective was to learn from global best practices and apply them to Sharjah.
Dr. Al Muhairi stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among various government and community entities to ensure the implementation of approved health standards. This collaboration strengthens Sharjah’s position as a global model for sustainable healthy cities and contributes to achieving an integrated environment that meets the highest standards of health and quality of life.
Recent Stories
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
More Stories From Middle East
-
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 20273 minutes ago
-
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative4 minutes ago
-
EU reported slight decline in imports, exports from China in 20244 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East4 minutes ago
-
EU tourism tops 3 billion nights in 2024 after strong Q44 minutes ago
-
Dubai prepares to launch IPS 20254 minutes ago
-
European Commission, World Bank Group join forces to expand energy access in Africa4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model5 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars5 minutes ago
-
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 202419 minutes ago
-
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier destination for Chinese ..19 minutes ago