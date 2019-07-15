Sharjah shares academic and service sector expertise with Turin

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Department of Government Relations, SDGR, recently received a delegation from the Italian city of Turin to discuss bilateral interests in the sectors of culture, tourism, and economy.

The delegation was taken on a tour organised by the SDGR to the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, University of Sharjah, UoS, and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

During the tour, the delegation was briefed on how Sharjah’s vision of socio-economic development shapes the delivery of the SEWA's services and facilities offered to the emirate’s residents, and about the leading academic and research programmes offered by the UoS.

The delegation explored the thousands of ancient artefacts, Islamic manuscripts and architectural models housed by the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, and learned about the outstanding contributions and achievements of Muslim scholars.

Sheikh Majed Al Qasimi, the SDGR Director, reiterated Sharjah’s longstanding relations with numerous Italian cities forged on the pursuit of shared interests across numerous sectors. He noted that the efforts to build on these relations follow from the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance local expertise through knowledge exchange with nations and cities worldwide.

"Sharjah considers Turin as a sister city. This delegation visit is not a first, but one in a series of visits and friendly exchanges between Sharjah and Turin. The two parties have been building and nurturing bilateral cooperation in many sectors with a special emphasis on culture, education and human development," he said, referring to Sharjah’s recent visit to Turin this May as the Guest of Honour at the Turin International Book Fair 2019.

Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, introduced the delegation to the university’s history, noting that it is one of the UAE’s largest academic institutions and also ranks among the top 100 emerging universities in the world.

Dr. Rashid Obaid Jumaa Al Leem, Chairman of the SEWA, noted that the authority’s plans and projects reflect the vision of the Sharjah Ruler, centred on human-centric development and to offer residents a high quality of life.

The Italian delegation comprises Professor Stefano Corgnati, Vice Rector of Research at Politecnico di Torino; Professor Stefano Lo Russo from Politecnico di Torino; and Angela Pinoto, Head of External Relations and International Affairs at the Turin Museums Foundation.