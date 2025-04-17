Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with World Book Capitals

(@FahadShabbir)

STRASBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Chair of the Advisory Committee of Sharjah World Book Capital, the Sharjah World Book Capital Office participated in the 6th meeting of the World Book Capital Network (WBCN) in Strasbourg, the 2024 World Book Capital.

The gathering brought together representatives of past, present and future World Book Capitals, including Strasbourg Mayor Jeanne Barseghian. Sharjah’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to fostering global reading culture and sharing its experience in transforming the 2019 title into a sustainable and impactful cultural project.

With Rio de Janeiro set to hold the title in 2025 and Rabat preparing to receive it in 2026, the meeting marked a key milestone in the transition process.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Project Lead of Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 and Executive Director of House of Wisdom, said Sharjah’s membership in the WBCN reflects both a cultural responsibility and a moral commitment. She highlighted the emirate’s ongoing support for fellow cities by sharing the knowledge and experience gained through its initiatives that continue to thrive beyond 2019.

“Our promise was to transform the title from a celebratory moment into a lasting evolution in our cultural landscape. Six years on, we’re proud to see those efforts expanding globally,” said Al Aqroubi.

She added that the WBCN offers valuable opportunities for mutual learning, and emphasised Sharjah’s belief in books as tools for cross-cultural communication and knowledge sharing.

During the meeting, Al Aqroubi discussed Sharjah-led initiatives including the Sharjah libraries Centennial, the Sharjah Literature Festival and the Sharjah Festival of African Literature. She also shared insights as part of the support committee for cities preparing for the title, offering guidance on the nomination process and project planning.

WBCN is a UNESCO initiative supporting designated World Book Capitals through collaboration, dialogue and the sharing of best practices. It seeks to position reading as a central pillar of community development and innovation.

Sharjah hosted the first WBCN meeting in 2022 at the House of Wisdom, welcoming 16 cities and laying the groundwork for sustained cooperation and a more defined operational framework for the network.