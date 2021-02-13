UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Shopping Promotions Concludes Six Weeks Of Excitement, Surprises And Much-awaited Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of excitement, surprises and much-awaited activities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th February 2021 (WAM) - The "Sharjah Shopping Promotions" campaign, which is organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), has concluded on a high note after six weeks of excitement, surprises and much-awaited activities.

In the final raffle draws of the event, which kicked off on December 17, 2020, two new lucky shoppers took home two brand new Mini Coopers 2021, bringing the total number of Mini Cooper winners to 7. The eagerly-awaited campaign concluded last week in a huge ceremony held at Al Majaz Waterfront.

Other lucky shoppers also won vouchers worth AED 3,000 to AED 5,000 in addition to other prizes presented by malls and supermarkets, which amounted to about AED 2 million.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, stressed that the "Sharjah Shopping Promotions" has successfully achieved its targets including supporting the commercial traffic and the retail trade sector, in particular, adding that the volume of purchases during the campaign period was estimated at AED 800 million, according to the number of purchase vouchers and visitors to commercial centres as well as indicators of sales movement.

"The campaign was well-received by shopping centres, shops and shoppers," he further said.

For his part, Jamal Bu Zinjal, Assistant General Coordinator for Sharjah Shopping Promotions, lauded the cooperation of major shopping centres in Sharjah with the campaign by increasing the numbers of prizes given to shoppers in addition to the prizes allocated by the chamber.

"This has undoubtedly helped us bring about the ultimate goals of the campaign as evidenced by the growing volumes of sales and shopping, something which made the second edition of the event successful by all standards.

We highly appreciated the role played by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) through its raffle program "Shopping Promotions", which has been broadcasted on Sharjah tv every week during the event and has contributed greatly to promoting the campaign," Bu Zinjal noted.

Related Topics

Sharjah Traffic Rashid Chamber UAE Dirham February December 2020 Commerce Event TV All Industry Mini Million

Recent Stories

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

5 minutes ago

JUP concerned over sanitary condition in Hyderabad ..

42 minutes ago

Govt already initiates talks with IPPs: Omar Ayub

42 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

45 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

45 minutes ago

Taliban warn Nato to push ahead with troop withdra ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.