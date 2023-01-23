UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Shopping Promotions Continues Activities Emirate-wide

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 10:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Shopping Promotions (SSP), organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), announced its continuation of its activities and special offers in all cities and areas of the emirate of Sharjah to provide residents and visitors with a range of entertainment and promotional offers and major discounts on various commodities during the winter season.

The participating shopping centres provide many special offers that take shoppers on a journey to a world of abundant rewards, in addition to valuable prizes and shopping vouchers.

This year's surprises are propelled by a high momentum of discounts that run until 29th January and reach up to 75 percent on the most renowned international brands and products, not to mention the exceptional discounts that give shoppers the chance to benefit from mega offers and promotions in malls and shops across Sharjah.

Hana Al Suwaidi, Head of the SCCI's Festivals & Exhibitions Department, said that the Chamber continues its cooperation with partners emirate-wide, including shopping centres and major shops, to organise one of SSP's best editions that show its role in cementing Sharjah’s position as one of the most popular shopping destinations.

