Sharjah Shopping Promotions Continues To Attract Huge Turnout Of Shoppers For 2nd Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 10:15 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Sharjah Shopping Promotions (SSP) continued to attract shoppers for the second week, with amazing offers and major discounts of up to 75% on luxury brands and a wide range of consumer goods.

Being organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), SSP is currently taking place in all cities and regions of the emirate and will run until 29th January, 2023.

The event is increasingly attracting a huge turnout of shoppers and visitors from both inside and outside the emirate, who are keen to enjoy the World's Coolest Winter and live an unparalleled shopping experience.

Since its launch on 15th December, the Sharjah Shopping Promotions have improved the sales of participating centres and shops and generated high revenues, as evidenced by the rising number of purchase vouchers and the large number of shoppers who took part in raffle draws, thus boosting the retail trade sector and satisfying merchants and businesses in many other sectors.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of the event, said, "SSP is one of the major annual events organised by the chamber to highlight Sharjah's economic, social, cultural and touristic position and contribute to revitalising commercial activity and securing its sustainable growth.

"The Chamber has successfully met these goals, thanks to the continuous successes being made by the event, as demonstrated by the increasing numbers of customers and the rise in sales at shopping malls and other retail stores,".

For her part, Hana Al Suwaidi, Head of the SCCI's Festival and Shows Department, said, "The chamber is committed to developing innovative work mechanisms in order to create an environment that stimulates promotional and entertainment events and attracts large numbers of visitors who can enjoy their time watching the winter events and activities organised by tourist destinations, attractions, and shopping centres."

A series of kid-friendly entertainment events will be held on the sidelines of the event, including the CoComelon corner at Oasis Mall. From 29th December to 1st January 2023, the Mega Mall will host the "Mr. I" show.

