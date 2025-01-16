Open Menu

'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' Continues To Boost Retail Sales, Attract Shoppers With Thrilling Prize Draws And Competitions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 01:15 AM

'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers with thrilling prize draws and competitions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The “Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024-2025” continues to achieve remarkable success in various shopping malls and retail stores across the emirate's different cities and regions, creating a significant boost in the retail sector.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this extraordinary commercial extravaganza has garnered strong public engagement, offering Sharjah residents and visitors alike a unique shopping and entertainment experience that extends until January 19.

The participating shopping centers and stores are experiencing a heavy influx of shoppers who are eager to take advantage of major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide range of goods and products, including top global brands.

These promotional offers accompany a variety of entertainment activities that have successfully drawn visitors from within Sharjah and beyond, creating a perfect festive atmosphere and joyful ambiance among attendees.

Traders involved in this season’s Sharjah Shopping Promotions expressed their contentment and satisfaction with the positive outcomes achieved so far, which have reflected favorably on their business activities and contributed to an increase in sales.

They praised the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts in organising this edition of the festival with its unique features, offering a diverse array of captivating entertainment events and innovative marketing activities.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, affirmed that the current edition of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions, launched on December 8, 2024, is of great importance due to its role in stimulating economic activity in the emirate and creating a significant growth in sales at the participating shopping centers and outlets.

He noted that the shopping discounts and promotional offers attract more shoppers seeking high-quality products at competitive prices. This not only helps boost retail sales across multiple sectors but also attracts more investments to Sharjah's retail industry by highlighting the promising opportunities within the sector.

This season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions stands out for its innovative interactive competition tailored for shoppers spending a predetermined amount at participating outlets, granting them access to valuable prize raffles.

There is a specially designed interactive platform where shoppers can easily register their details and upload photos of their purchase receipts to secure their raffle entry and enhance their chances of winning.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Chamber January December Commerce From Industry Top

Recent Stories

'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

42 seconds ago
 'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost r ..

'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers ..

52 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza

UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts high ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of interna ..

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral c ..

46 minutes ago
 Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pa ..

Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

1 hour ago
 2nd Edition of 'Mufakiru Al Emarat' Forum to launc ..

2nd Edition of 'Mufakiru Al Emarat' Forum to launch on January 28

2 hours ago
 Peace at last for Palestinians as Hamas-Israel rea ..

Peace at last for Palestinians as Hamas-Israel reach ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Nigerian President; Itali ..

UAE President meets with Nigerian President; Italian Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Sustainable finance transforming GCC’s future, K ..

Sustainable finance transforming GCC’s future, KPMG-FAB report finds

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives delegation of Arab, interna ..

Saud bin Saqr receives delegation of Arab, international media leaders

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East