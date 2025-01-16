- Home
- Middle East
- 'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers with thrilling prize ..
'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' Continues To Boost Retail Sales, Attract Shoppers With Thrilling Prize Draws And Competitions
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 01:15 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The “Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024-2025” continues to achieve remarkable success in various shopping malls and retail stores across the emirate's different cities and regions, creating a significant boost in the retail sector.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this extraordinary commercial extravaganza has garnered strong public engagement, offering Sharjah residents and visitors alike a unique shopping and entertainment experience that extends until January 19.
The participating shopping centers and stores are experiencing a heavy influx of shoppers who are eager to take advantage of major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide range of goods and products, including top global brands.
These promotional offers accompany a variety of entertainment activities that have successfully drawn visitors from within Sharjah and beyond, creating a perfect festive atmosphere and joyful ambiance among attendees.
Traders involved in this season’s Sharjah Shopping Promotions expressed their contentment and satisfaction with the positive outcomes achieved so far, which have reflected favorably on their business activities and contributed to an increase in sales.
They praised the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts in organising this edition of the festival with its unique features, offering a diverse array of captivating entertainment events and innovative marketing activities.
Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, affirmed that the current edition of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions, launched on December 8, 2024, is of great importance due to its role in stimulating economic activity in the emirate and creating a significant growth in sales at the participating shopping centers and outlets.
He noted that the shopping discounts and promotional offers attract more shoppers seeking high-quality products at competitive prices. This not only helps boost retail sales across multiple sectors but also attracts more investments to Sharjah's retail industry by highlighting the promising opportunities within the sector.
This season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions stands out for its innovative interactive competition tailored for shoppers spending a predetermined amount at participating outlets, granting them access to valuable prize raffles.
There is a specially designed interactive platform where shoppers can easily register their details and upload photos of their purchase receipts to secure their raffle entry and enhance their chances of winning.
Recent Stories
'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25
'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers ..
UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of interna ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral c ..
Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pakistan
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
2nd Edition of 'Mufakiru Al Emarat' Forum to launch on January 28
Peace at last for Palestinians as Hamas-Israel reach ceasefire agreement
UAE President meets with Nigerian President; Italian Prime Minister
Sustainable finance transforming GCC’s future, KPMG-FAB report finds
Saud bin Saqr receives delegation of Arab, international media leaders
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Relay for Life' kicks off January 2542 seconds ago
-
'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers with thrilling prize ..52 seconds ago
-
UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of international cooperation i ..46 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation46 minutes ago
-
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire deal1 hour ago
-
2nd Edition of 'Mufakiru Al Emarat' Forum to launch on January 282 hours ago
-
UAE President meets with Nigerian President; Italian Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
Sustainable finance transforming GCC’s future, KPMG-FAB report finds3 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives delegation of Arab, international media leaders3 hours ago
-
Governor of Alaska: WFES provides platforms for fostering relationships with UAE investors, companie ..3 hours ago
-
CEPA unlocks substantial opportunities for expanding exports of high-quality food products to UAE: P ..3 hours ago