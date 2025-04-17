Sharjah Showcases Innovation Drive At InnoEX 2025 In Hong Kong
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Under the banner "Innovate in Sharjah," the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) took part in InnoEX 2025, promoting Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem and exploring new avenues of global collaboration.
Held during Hong Kong’s business of Innovation and Technology Week, InnoEX 2025 served as a platform to launch Innovate in Sharjah, a digital gateway that connects international innovators to the emirate’s advanced infrastructure, research facilities and specialised laboratories.
Led by Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, alongside Marwan Saleh Alichla and Juma Abdulla Alhaj, the delegation highlighted Sharjah’s business-friendly environment and opportunities in knowledge-based sectors.
Al Musharrkh noted the growing economic ties between Sharjah and Hong Kong, with bilateral trade surpassing AED54.7 billion by November 2024, and described both markets as natural partners in innovation-led investment.
Alhaj underscored SRTIP’s role in positioning Sharjah as a regional innovation hub, backed by global partnerships, advanced facilities and a commitment to research-driven development.
The delegation joined leading global technology firms at InnoEX 2025 and visited Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and Cyberport, exploring partnerships in startup incubation, digital transformation and knowledge exchange across both markets.
