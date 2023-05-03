Sharjah showcases its commitment to sustainability at ATM 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has unveiled "Rehlati," a unique training programme in the emirate aimed at equipping tour guides with the necessary skills to offer comprehensive services in the tourism sector.

The first-of-its-kind programme, announced during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 1-4 May, seeks to build a proficient workforce to enhance the tourism experience in Sharjah.

The new initiative comprises four specialised training programmes, including “Explore the Desert with Rehlati” in collaboration with Mleiha Archaeological Centre, :Explore Nature with Rehlati" in collaboration with Sharjah's Environment and Protected Areas Authority, “Explore Heritage with Rehlati” in collaboration with Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and “Explore History with Rehlati” in collaboration with Sharjah Museums Authority.

SCTDA is overseeing the emirate's pavilion at ATM 2023, and turning the spotlight on the offerings of 20 government and private entities from the tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors. The pavilion aims to showcase Sharjah's competitive and innovative edge, along with its diverse tourism destinations, while also creating opportunities for collaboration with other global tourism destinations.

Visitors and participants are showing a great deal of interest in the Sharjah pavilion, which provided a close-up view of the emirate's tourism sector and its leadership in sustainable tourism. The pavilion displayed a variety of eco-tourism options, as well as cultural, sports, adventure and many other tourism destinations that reflect the emirate's rich cultural, historical, environmental, social, and economic diversity and abundance.

In addition, the pavilion highlighted the various government entities' efforts to achieve digital transformation, integrate technology into the tourism sector, and promote sustainability, in line with the ATM 2023 theme "Working Towards Net Zero" and the UAE's "Year of Sustainability." These efforts reflect the commitment of Sharjah towards sustainable development and its dedication to preserving the environment for future generations.

This year's Sharjah pavilion at ATM stands out for its interactive tours that offer visitors a real-life experience of the emirate's unique destinations. The pavilion features the "MetaVerse," a world-exclusive to Sharjah, and 360° Augmented Reality technology that allows visitors to navigate through the corridors of the Sharjah Classic cars Museum. Additionally, the pavilion showcases Sharjah museums experience and Sharjah Formula 1 high-speed team boats to promote the "Sharjah World Championship Week," one of the most exciting and distinguished water sports events in the emirate and the region. The pavilion also includes a virtual sports experience with a kayak simulator, offering visitors a chance to explore Sharjah's various water and sea destinations.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said, "Over the course of 15 years, the Authority has been instrumental in bolstering Sharjah's leading position on the world tourism stage, particularly in terms of sustainable tourism practices, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which aims to achieve comprehensive sustainability. SCTDA has undertaken projects and initiatives that directly and indirectly support crucial sectors vital to the national economy and prioritises sustainability and green economy.

He added, "Investing in human capital is a key aspect of our strategy for sustainable tourism development and the launch of the first-of-its-kind ‘Rehlati’ programme in Sharjah, is a key step in this direction. This initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of our national workforce in several key aspects related to the industry, such as heritage, nature, environment, desert, history, and more.”

“We firmly believe in our ability to foster the growth of the sector by prioritising people and empowering them to further develop their skills, as evidenced by the launch of this programme. Such initiatives inspire us to continue driving the growth of the tourism sector, which has recorded an impressive 28% growth compared to 2021." Al Midfa noted.