Sharjah Showcases Its Tourist Destinations At ITB Berlin 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 02:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 6th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirate of Sharjah, represented by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), along with a delegation of 19 entities from both the public and private sectors, is participating in ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s largest travel trade event.
The event, held from March 4 to 6 at the Berlin Exhibition Centre, is under the theme “The World of Travel Lives Here.” SCTDA participation aims to highlight Sharjah’s unique tourist attractions, solidifying its position on the global tourism map.
At the exhibition, Sharjah’s distinguished pavilion offers visitors an interactive journey to explore the emirate’s natural, cultural, and recreational destinations, including desert, mountainous, and coastal areas, heritage sites, and modern landmarks. This immersive experience showcases the exceptional tourism offerings of the emirate.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, emphasised the exhibition’s importance in presenting Sharjah’s diverse landmarks, rich culture, and advanced infrastructure. He highlighted the strong historical relations between Sharjah and Europe, particularly Germany, positioning the emirate as a prime destination for European and German tourists seeking unique cultural experiences.
The Sharjah delegation includes representatives from key government entities such as the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah International Airport Authority, and Sharjah Museums Authority, alongside private sector participants including Air Arabia and Sharjah National Hotels. The collaborative approach reflects Sharjah’s commitment to developing its tourism and travel sectors.
During the event, the Sharjah delegation will also showcase the emirate’s efforts in sustainable tourism, ecotourism, adventure tourism, and cultural tourism, which have enhanced Sharjah’s position as a regional tourism leader. The pavilion emphasises initiatives aimed at preserving cultural and environmental heritage while offering world-class tourism experiences.
Sharjah’s participation in ITB Berlin 2025 is a significant opportunity to attract more visitors from Europe and beyond. The emirate has seen a notable increase in German hotel guests, with around 13,000 German visitors in 2023 and expectations for a rise to 14,000 in 2024. The number of European tourists is also growing, with a 16% increase in 2024, reflecting Sharjah’s growing appeal to international travellers.
