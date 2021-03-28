Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, and the Embassy of Singapore in the UAE, have explored ways to further strengthen collaboration in sustainable development, education, and infrastructure.

The two parties also discussed the establishment of investment partnerships in new and emerging sectors which they are prioritising to keep abreast of the shifts in market demand.

This came up in a meeting held by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, with Kamal R. Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore, and Low Pit Chen, Consul-General of Singapore.

The meeting reflects Sharjah’s continued commitment to promoting relations with other countries in the developmental, industrial, economic and technology sectors.

During the meeting, the DGR Chairman showcased Sharjah’s efforts in promoting urban development through leading urban and road infrastructure projects.

He also highlighted Sharjah’s high-growth ecosystems, advanced resource management sector, and up-to-date infrastructure.

Sheikh Fahim commended the strong ties between the Emirate of Sharjah and Singapore's cities which has led to the collaborative implementation of several technical, cultural and economic projects. He noted that the emirate is keen to strengthen its international partnerships in sustainable development and boost cultural relations to promote the emirate’s position as a leading tourism and investment destination.

Kamal R. Vaswani commended Sharjah’s remarkable developmental achievements and unique initiatives in the field of environmental sustainability. He noted that the meeting paves the way for new collaboration opportunities in investment sectors that align with the needs of the regional markets.