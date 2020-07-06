Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational structure approved

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of Sharjah Social Security Fund.

Emiri Decree No. 13 of 2020 stipulates that Sharjah Executive Council shall issue a number of decisions regarding the fund; the detailed organisational structure of the fund, and the decisions necessary to implement this decree, including the approval of job descriptions for the tasks of the organisational units in the fund in accordance with its terms of reference.

Moreover, the Decree shall also issue decision pertaining to the creation, consolidation or abolishment of any organisational units belonging to the departments listed within the general organisational structure.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities shall implement its provisions each in its respective field.