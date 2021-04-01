Sharjah Social Security Fund serves 13,050 people until March

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF), has praised the support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for the fund and his vision of securing a decent life for citizens through the umbrella of social insurance as it is a safety valve to achieve stability to families.

He lauded the continuous follow-up by the Sharjah Executive Council and its support for all policies and actions of the fund since its launch, and the constant attention by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, in accordance with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to provide an insurance umbrella for all citizens of the emirate working in government and quasi-government departments, institutions and bodies.

Al Shamsi pointed to the SSSF family’s happiness with the Executive Council’s praise of the fund’s work after reviewing the report on the growth and development of business in the fund in various operational aspects, enhancing cooperation with entities and partners, providing an information base for the fund’s affiliates, and disbursing insurance benefits on time and accurately.

This came after the Sharjah Social Security Fund presented the report on its activities to the Executive Council at its meeting held last Tuesday in the presence of Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, Chairman of the board of Directors of SSSF, accompanied by Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, the SSSF Director-General.

Al Tarifi affirmed that the Fund, in accordance with its work approved by its Board of Directors, seeks to continue the great and permanent development of methodologies and workflow to fulfil the achievements it has made and the plans it has set for the growth of the Fund and the provision of the best services.

He explained that the social security system in the Emirate of Sharjah, according to the wise vision of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, is conducive to the welfare and happiness of the citizen, and is a pioneering experience in providing a decent life for citizens and their family members, by securing a continuous monthly income for the 13,050 subscribers in cases of loss of earning.

Al Tarifi pointed out that the Fund, with the continuing pace of its work, has served 13,050 subscribers to 107 government and quasi-government agencies until the end of March 2021.