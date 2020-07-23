Sharjah Social Services Department begins 2nd stage of COVID-19 testing for elderly people

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, has announced that it started the 2nd stage of conducting home COVID-19 testing for all the elderly registered with the Department, as well as all their household members, to ensure their health and safety.

The community initiative aims to reach them at their homes without the need to visit hospitals or health centres to conduct the tests, in the framework of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Department to protect the health of the elderly members in Sharjah.

The Department of Social Services and the Sharjah Medical District have completed the implementation of the 1st phase of the virus tests for the elderly in their places of residence.

Commenting on the initiative, Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Head of SSSD, has highlighted the importance of conducting these tests, stressing the Department’s keenness to conduct, during the 2nd stage, the virus tests for all the affiliates of the Department’s beneficiaries.

Al Marri praised the efforts and cooperation of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, lauding their unlimited support with the Department in various health fields.

She also praised the efforts of the police and other concerned authorities, in the context of enhancing the continuous national efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, aiming to invest all the competencies necessary to protect this various societal groups.

Afaf Al Marri has emphasised the Department’s interest to provide care and protection to its elderly people, through its specialised team in the health, social, rehabilitation, psychological and physical therapy fields.