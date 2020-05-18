UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Social Services Department Launches 'Eid Joy' Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Social Services Department launches 'Eid Joy' project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, has launched the seventh edition of its project, "Eid Joy" to provide gifts and clothes for Eid to orphan children, low-income and children from needy families in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Social Cohesion Department, said that "Eid Joy" is one of a series of social responsibility projects implemented by the department throughout the year that contribute to the happiness of individuals and have a good impact on the community members and children deprived of social care.

She explained that the Department decided to continue the project under these critical conditions by following the mechanisms and channels of "remote" work where the promotion and advertisement to contribute to the project and made through social media, SMS messages as well as e-mail messages.

She called on all institutions and individuals to contribute "remotely" through depositing contributions to the department’s bank account at Sharjah Islamic Bank, or via text messages.

