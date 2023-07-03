Open Menu

Sharjah Social Services Department Launches New Guidance Service At Family Court

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) launched a new service, in cooperation and coordination with the Family Court in Sharjah, entitled “Family Guidance and Reconciliation". The new service aims to benefit the fostered children and includes all common aspects such as alimony, education, health, housing and vision preserving the child's dignity and rights.

Fayza Khabab, Director of the Family Forum Centre affiliated to SSSD, stated that, through this service, the centre was able to sign 17 reconciliation agreements between spouses, within only one month of the start of implementation.

She mentioned that the family guidance and reform service provided by the centre follows the "Reconciliation is key" programme, known as the parental relationship, which is an agreement that regulates the relationship between separated parents towards their children.

The service carries out family reform, counseling and guidance sessions for cases that come to court with parties to the conflict and family problems in the pre-divorce stage to discourage them from separating.

She added that either signing the reconciliation agreement means returning things to normal between the spouses and closing the case, or signing the parental agreement in case no agreement was reached.

She stated that the guidance and family reform service is either in the presence of the two parties at the Family Forum Centre or in the Family Court, or the session is electronically visible through a link that is determined with the disputing parties.

She concluded by saying that most of the lawsuits are due to stubbornness between the spouses, even if the reasons are simple.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah Family All From Agreement Court Housing

Recent Stories

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

11 minutes ago
 RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

56 minutes ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

57 minutes ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

1 hour ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

2 hours ago
Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

2 hours ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

2 hours ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East