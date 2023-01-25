UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Social Services Department Organises Social Responsibility Meeting At UoS

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) organised a social responsibility meeting, on Tuesday, at the University of Sharjah (UoS).

The meeting touched on three topics dealing with investing in community sustainability, reviewing the experience of the department in social responsibility projects, as well as the experience of social responsibility of the "Bee'ah" group, which is one of the leading entities in Sharjah.

The meeting began with a speech by Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department at the SSSD, in which she stated that the meeting coincides with the "Year of Sustainability", which constitutes a launch point for programmes and projects concerned with social responsibility to consolidate the concept, in addition to identifying the concepts of community sustainability in line with the vision of the UAE.

She went on to say that the meeting brings together the parties of social responsibility to discuss sustainable community projects that benefit all parties, including the supporting agencies, the organising agencies, and the beneficiaries of the support.

Al Hammadi reviewed the projects under the department's social responsibility: which are comprised of 6 various community projects according to each project's nature, type, and purpose.

The meeting concluded with workshops on how to enhance the role of community partnership, involve stakeholders in sustainable social responsibility projects, and spread awareness of the concept of social responsibility.

