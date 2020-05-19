Sharjah Social Services launches 'Barakat Al Dar' virtual volunteer initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, has launched 'Barakat Al Dar' virtual volunteer initiative, allowing individuals and institutions to communicate with the elderly in elderly care home in Sharjah during the Holy Month of Ramadan through the "microsoft Team" programme, before Iftar time.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Department of Community Cohesion, expressed her happiness at the resumption of the initiative calling on the community members and institutions to join and participate in the virtual volunteer opportunity and dedicate two hours of their time with the elderly people, by registering through volunteer e-circle via the link https://sssd.shj.ae/volunteers.

The initiative aims to support elderly and spread happiness and joy among them in order to enhance social cohesion and integration.