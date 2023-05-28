UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Sports Club Wins President’s Cup For Karate

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) The Sharjah Sports Club team was crowned champion of the President’s Cup for Karate (Kata and Kumite).
Eighty athletes from seven clubs across the country competed in the championship.


Major General (retired) Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Karate Federations and Vice-President of the World Karate Federation, and several sports officials attended the event.
The Sharjah Sports Club team won the Kata discipline for the fourth time running and Kumite for the third time to top the general ranking for men after garnering 598 points in the 2022-2023 season.

