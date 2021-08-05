UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Sports Council Discusses Cooperation With Spanish Newspaper 'Marca'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), said the SSC was keen to communicate with various entities, including major media institutions, in line with its strategy and objectives to confirm the emirate’s reputation at various levels.

This was stated during his visit to the headquarters of the well-known Spanish newspaper Marca, in the presence of Mohammed Ali bin Hammad, Director of Government Communications Department.

Al Hazami toured the office of the newspaper, which is considered one of the largest sports publications in the world, and was briefed on its work system, its following across the world, and the role it plays at the media level in Spain and globally, whether through the newspaper or its radio.

On the sidelines of the visit, he spoke to Radio Marca about the objectives of his visit, maintaining that such an endeavour emerges from the SSC's keenness to communicate on the external level.

He indicated during the meeting, the ways to cooperate at the media level, as the media plays an integral part in its success and reaching the desired goals in competitions and championships. He highlighted the fact that Marca is an outstanding media interface followed by athletes around the world and is a well-known name, which is what drives the SSC to open its doors for cooperation with such international publications.

Such visits open new horizons of international cooperation, whether, with federations, institutions or media entities, he added.

