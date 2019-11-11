Sharjah Stamp Exhibition to kick off on November 19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The 10th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association, EPA, is set to kick off from 19th to 23rd November at Mega Mall Sharjah. The event will bring together enthusiasts and collectors of rare stamps from the UAE and other countries of the world.

The event aims to shed light on the cultural legacy and long postal history of the UAE by displaying unique collections of stamps and currencies, in addition to providing a platform for philatelists, stamp collectors, and hobbyists to extend their collections.

"Our aim is to bring together the philatelists and hobbyists under one roof to communicate with their counterparts from all over the world through a series of activities that enhance the value of their hobby and open new horizons to other cultures," said Abdullah Khoury, President of the EPA.

Khoury pointed out that the new edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition will showcase a distinctive collection of postage stamps that chronicle a number of civilisations and countries and rare documents and currencies, expecting that the upcoming edition will be achieving great success due to large interest from the public, intellectuals, and students.

"Postage stamps are serving as ambassadors between countries. They convey and document nation cultures, as well as recording the important events experienced by countries throughout history," he added.

In turn, Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall Sharjah, said, "This year’s edition will be an innovative and distinctive one thanks to the accompanying activities and events which will be held throughout the exhibition. This fosters the Exhibition’s position as a perfect platform for exchanging and collecting stamps."

Sorour added that the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition is playing a leading role in acquainting the public with a variety of rare stamps, not only that but it helps in documenting the issuance dates and development stages of these stamps chronologically.

Visitors to the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition will have the chance to acquire the most important postage stamps whether locally or regionally or globally. In addition, several symposiums and workshops will be held to provide more historical information about rare and unique exhibits to the participants and visitors.