UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Stamp Exhibition To Kick Off On November 19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Sharjah Stamp Exhibition to kick off on November 19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The 10th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association, EPA, is set to kick off from 19th to 23rd November at Mega Mall Sharjah. The event will bring together enthusiasts and collectors of rare stamps from the UAE and other countries of the world.

The event aims to shed light on the cultural legacy and long postal history of the UAE by displaying unique collections of stamps and currencies, in addition to providing a platform for philatelists, stamp collectors, and hobbyists to extend their collections.

"Our aim is to bring together the philatelists and hobbyists under one roof to communicate with their counterparts from all over the world through a series of activities that enhance the value of their hobby and open new horizons to other cultures," said Abdullah Khoury, President of the EPA.

Khoury pointed out that the new edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition will showcase a distinctive collection of postage stamps that chronicle a number of civilisations and countries and rare documents and currencies, expecting that the upcoming edition will be achieving great success due to large interest from the public, intellectuals, and students.

"Postage stamps are serving as ambassadors between countries. They convey and document nation cultures, as well as recording the important events experienced by countries throughout history," he added.

In turn, Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall Sharjah, said, "This year’s edition will be an innovative and distinctive one thanks to the accompanying activities and events which will be held throughout the exhibition. This fosters the Exhibition’s position as a perfect platform for exchanging and collecting stamps."

Sorour added that the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition is playing a leading role in acquainting the public with a variety of rare stamps, not only that but it helps in documenting the issuance dates and development stages of these stamps chronologically.

Visitors to the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition will have the chance to acquire the most important postage stamps whether locally or regionally or globally. In addition, several symposiums and workshops will be held to provide more historical information about rare and unique exhibits to the participants and visitors.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah November Event All From

Recent Stories

Fight for Babri mosque, not for piece of land, say ..

18 minutes ago

Prosecution to launch special unit for probe into ..

10 minutes ago

29% of Pakistanis believe it would only take a few ..

21 minutes ago

Assad Accuses Israel of Supporting Terrorists in O ..

10 minutes ago

CPEC extension to ME, FE to greatly benefit Pakist ..

21 minutes ago

German, French, UK Foreign Ministers to Discuss Si ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.