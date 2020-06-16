Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to protect community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Emirate of Sharjah has been continuing its relentless campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic taking the most stringent measures and precautionary steps to protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Sharjah, following the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

According to a report by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, is making strenuous efforts in cooperation with the Sharjah government and the Sharjah Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management. Working with the various Sharjah government institutions and departments, MoHAP officials have deployed the best possible preventive measures and healthcare services.

These efforts reinforce the efficiency of the healthcare system in the emirate and follow the directives of the leadership to employ and exploit all resources and capabilities to protect the community’s health as it is the highest national priority now. These initiatives are also part of the efforts to constantly upgrade the healthcare infrastructure and capabilities in the emirate.

Sharjah has taken various measures such as expanding the base of emergency preparedness and qualitative response, building on the progress made by its active investigation operations and increasing the frequency of medical tests.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, the MoHAP has been working according to a study and analysis of the health requirements of Sharjah as the largest human concentration in the northern Emirates and a major centre for the MoHAP services. It has identified three dedicated Primary healthcare centres, Al Wasit Centre, Al Dhaid Centre, and Al Lulueyah Health Centre, to offer family and community healthcare.

These centres operate 24 hours a day to receive emergency cases, both COVID-19 and other cases. These centres have been mandated to follow up with those in contact with COVID 19 patients and conduct the necessary checks while intensifying the awareness campaigns for the public and employees working in primary health centres and hospitals.

With the active investigation campaigns in Sharjah able to detect the affected people, two major teams were formed to receive confirmed cases from various government and private entities (preventive medicine team and primary healthcare team).

A separate team has also been formed for the epidemiological investigation of cases, following up with contacts, conducting a survey to classify cases and coordinating isolation or institutional quarantine for them. The Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah and Khorfakkan Hospital have also been designated as dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients and they coordinate with private hospitals in the emirate to follow up on cases and verify their status by sending reports to the ministry.

Taking advantage of the facilities provided by the Government of Sharjah, the MoHAP has set up the largest field hospital at the Expo Centre Sharjah with high operational capabilities under its supervision and with support from Kuwait Hospital in Dubai with 2,000 beds, expandable up to 3,000 beds, if necessary. The field hospital treats COVID-19 patients and is equipped with an intensive care unit, laboratory testing services and a mobile radiology device.

The field hospital boasts world-class doctors of various specialties as well as nurses and support staff, half of whom work remotely. There is a plan afoot to increase the staff and equipment, according to the healthcare and logistical requirements of the field hospital.

Several teams have been formed to follow up on the quarantine and isolation centres. Various hotels have been allocated for medical isolation.

These measures constituted a qualitative addition to the government efforts and the willingness to deal with any crisis or emergency by mobilising the capabilities and infrastructure of the MoHAP in cooperation with the local authorities in the emirate.