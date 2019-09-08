Sharjah strengthens campaigns to attract Russian tourists in 2019

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, has announced that it is aiming to attract more Russian visitors this year as an increasing number of tourists from the country continue to flock to the emirate to experience first-hand its world-renowned hospitality and unique cultural heritage.

According to the 2018 figures released by SCTDA, Russian visitors, ranked second on the list of overnight guests in Sharjah at 328,000. The number of guests from Russia, the Commonwealth, and the Baltics region also posted a 41 per cent growth last year compared to the previous year. Moreover, the market share of Russian visitors went up to 23 per cent during the same period.

In light of this trend, SCTDA and Air Arabia will organise a B2B event on September 11, 2019 in Moscow to showcase Sharjah's growing reputation as a premiere tourist destination, allowing for the opportunity to forge new partnerships with key Russian tourism industry stakeholders thereby further broadening market access to the transcontinental nation.

The event represents the SCTDA's continuing efforts to make sure that the emirate is widely promoted across tourism and travel related events in Russia.

The event, which is entitled, 'Sharjah - Unforgettable leisure on two coastlines!' will throw the spotlight on the emirate's latest tourism offerings, including leisure-related activities that promise to provide tourists and visitors of all ages with an exciting blend of fun and relaxing adventures and experiences, further consolidating the emirate’s positioning as the region’s preferred family-oriented tourist destination.

To promote Sharjah as a year-round family vacation destination, SCTDA has adopted an integrated strategy to highlight the emirate’s diverse tourist attractions, family leisure and tourism activities, and world-class facilities.

Part of this strategy is to offer significant special packages and innovative solutions, including those along the lines of sustainable tourism, in collaboration with its partners. In addition, it holds regular workshops focusing on sustainable hospitality, environmental responsibilities, and Sharjah’s many cultural and unique tourism experiences throughout the year.

This year, SCTDA’s campaigns are focused on eco-tourism products, outdoor activities, and branded hotels to firmly establish Sharjah’s status as an ideal global family-friendly destination. All these initiatives are in response to the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to position Sharjah as the ideal global tourist destination.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: "With the influx of Russian tourists visiting the emirate, we at SCTDA are working hard to sustain this trend. We will collaborate with our partners in the country to establish an even stronger presence and draw more international travelers to our shores. Expanding our presence in Russia through our partnerships with key local tourism and travel players is of extreme significance to us. As such, we are going to constantly design and develop strategic initiatives to build new strategic connections and deliver on our promise to provide the best travel experience to our visitors."