Sharjah students to return to school next week

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, and Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Team announced the gradual return of students to schools on Sunday, within the direct and hybrid education systems, following all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety and health of its students.

That’s came after ensuring the readiness of all educational facilities and adhering all precautionary measures mentioned by the SPEA at the guidelines which had been clarified all instructions taken by school’s staff, parents and students in commensurate with the COVID-19 ramifications.

SPEA’s staff were keen on organising field visits to check the preparations and readiness of schools to safely receive their students , as well as the educational inspection team of the authority implemented inspection campaigns in cooperation with strategic partners at Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Educational Council, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, SPSA, Sharjah Municipality and Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, SMAAD.

Commenting on that, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA, stated that SPEA has exerted relentless efforts to efficiently complete all preparation in the schools to receiving students safely, in cooperation with strategic partners, appreciating their deep cooperation and unlimited support.

For his part, Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA, affirmed that SPEA is keen on checking the commitment of adhering all precautionary and preventive measures mentioned in the guideline in order to begin the new academic year safely.