Sharjah Summer Promotions: Up To 80% Off During Eid Al Adha

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sharjah Summer Promotions: Up to 80% off during Eid Al Adha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) As the Eid Al Adha holiday approaches, shopping centres and shops in the Emirate of Sharjah are gearing up to launch big discounts on the finest brands and other goods and products, in addition to offering countless prizes and gifts.

This comes as part of the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2021", which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) until 26th August, under the slogan "Sharjah Summer Shopping Fun Prizes", according to a SCCI press release on Sunday.

In this context, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that Sharjah Summer Promotions is tempting visitors and shoppers to enjoy huge discounts up to 80 percent on various brands and products.

Al Awadi noted that the Promotions is a perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to purchase various Eid needs and back-to-school supplies at very competitive prices and attractive discounts.

He added, "Sharjah Summer Promotions is one of the most important shopping and entertainment seasons in the emirate, as it comes with many distinguished activities that meet the emirate's objectives to advance the shopping and family tourism sectors."

For her part, Hana Al Suwaidi, Head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI, said, "The preparations of shopping malls and shops are in full swing to launch huge discount campaign during Eid Al Adha holidays. This is also accompanied by promotional campaigns and various contests the SCCI has launched through social media platforms."

Al Suwaidi noted that Eid Al Adha sale campaign is a unique opportunity to take advantage of various attractive offers suitable for different budgets. "Besides the mega sale campaign, there is a large number of recreational and heritage activities organised by shopping centres to woo families, shoppers, and tourists," she added.

