Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH Collaborate To Promote Sustainability, Smart Waste Solutions

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) BEEAH, a leader in sustainability and innovation, and Sharjah Sustainable City – the first master-planned sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers – have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming waste management practices and advancing Sharjah Sustainable City’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

In the presence of senior dignitaries, including Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman of BEEAH, the partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, and Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH.

The partnership establishes a collaborative framework for both Sharjah Sustainable City and BEEAH to jointly launch and implement innovative sustainability initiatives.

Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, said, “Our collaboration with BEEAH represents a major milestone in our mission to create a truly sustainable urban community that serves as a model for future development. By leveraging Sharjah Sustainable City’s role as a living laboratory and BEEAH’s expertise in environmental innovation and waste management, we are raising the benchmark for eco-friendly communities in the region.

Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH, commented, “This partnership aligns seamlessly with our vision to pioneer environmental innovations that elevate quality of life. Through this agreement, we’re introducing advanced waste management systems and sustainability technologies in Sharjah Sustainable City that reinforce our beloved emirate of Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in sustainability.”

As part of the collaboration, BEEAH will design and implement education and training programs focused on sustainable waste management. The initiative will engage residents, facility management teams, and the wider community, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to lead sustainable lifestyles.

Sharjah Sustainable City will serve as a pilot platform for testing and adopting new technologies proposed by BEEAH, contributing resources and expertise toward joint sustainability projects. The partnership will also facilitate collaboration on research grants, pilot programs, and community-driven sustainability events.

Other key focus areas of the agreement will include waste management automation, smart transition technologies, and biogas plant operations. Together, these efforts are expected to deliver significant benefits to residents of Sharjah Sustainable City and support the broader sustainability agenda across the emirate and the region.

