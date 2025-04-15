- Home
- Middle East
- Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart waste solutions
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH Collaborate To Promote Sustainability, Smart Waste Solutions
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) BEEAH, a leader in sustainability and innovation, and Sharjah Sustainable City – the first master-planned sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers – have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming waste management practices and advancing Sharjah Sustainable City’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.
In the presence of senior dignitaries, including Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman of BEEAH, the partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, and Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH.
The partnership establishes a collaborative framework for both Sharjah Sustainable City and BEEAH to jointly launch and implement innovative sustainability initiatives.
Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, said, “Our collaboration with BEEAH represents a major milestone in our mission to create a truly sustainable urban community that serves as a model for future development. By leveraging Sharjah Sustainable City’s role as a living laboratory and BEEAH’s expertise in environmental innovation and waste management, we are raising the benchmark for eco-friendly communities in the region.
”
Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH, commented, “This partnership aligns seamlessly with our vision to pioneer environmental innovations that elevate quality of life. Through this agreement, we’re introducing advanced waste management systems and sustainability technologies in Sharjah Sustainable City that reinforce our beloved emirate of Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in sustainability.”
As part of the collaboration, BEEAH will design and implement education and training programs focused on sustainable waste management. The initiative will engage residents, facility management teams, and the wider community, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to lead sustainable lifestyles.
Sharjah Sustainable City will serve as a pilot platform for testing and adopting new technologies proposed by BEEAH, contributing resources and expertise toward joint sustainability projects. The partnership will also facilitate collaboration on research grants, pilot programs, and community-driven sustainability events.
Other key focus areas of the agreement will include waste management automation, smart transition technologies, and biogas plant operations. Together, these efforts are expected to deliver significant benefits to residents of Sharjah Sustainable City and support the broader sustainability agenda across the emirate and the region.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 16
Four died after falling into deep ditch
PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dh ..
BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries
State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health cov ..
Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir
Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart waste solutions2 minutes ago
-
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 202617 minutes ago
-
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship17 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week promotes safe digital space for children17 minutes ago
-
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum17 minutes ago
-
Dubai Derma 2025 highlights importance of integrating mental, dermatological health32 minutes ago
-
Compliance vital to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: UBF32 minutes ago
-
Dubai hosts conference of United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, annual meeting of Emirates Rad ..32 minutes ago
-
IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 202532 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss cooperation47 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Education organises nationwide teacher career recruitment fairs1 hour ago