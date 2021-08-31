UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Sustainable City, Hager Group Partner To Deploy Smart Energy Storage Solutions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Sustainable City, Hager Group partner to deploy smart energy storage solutions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Sharjah Sustainable City has announced that it will give residents access to a renewable energy storage solution, after its research and development arm, SEE Institute, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German-based Hager Group to test and deploy the latest technologies and innovations in demand management and smart energy solutions.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, Yousef Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said, "We prioritise innovation and leverage the smartest technologies to drive efficiencies across all our sustainability targets. Renewable energy is one of the biggest contributors towards achieving net zero carbon and this partnership with Hager Group will allow us to reach the highest possible energy efficiencies and the lowest energy intensities in our development. Sharjah Sustainable City is proud to be the first beneficiaries of this MoU signed by SEE Institute, our invaluable knowledge hub.

"

Torsten Hager, Future Energy Solutions International Corporate Strategy Director at Hager Group, said, "To reach the global targets of carbon neutrality and to realise a sustainable renewable energy supply, we need to integrate energy storage systems and management to control devices. Our partnership with Sharjah Sustainable City will allow us to demonstrate together new innovative solutions, which will shape the future of sustainable buildings."

Sharjah Sustainable City aims to be a leader in shaping the way towards a cleaner and greener world. Partnerships and knowledge sharing are key components towards this goal as well as piloting prototypes and testing new ideas. The MoU with Hager Group is only one example of the many ways the Sharjah Sustainable City projects are building ties all over the world, therefore creating a ripple effect of climate actions, leading the way towards sustainable living.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Hub All Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

4 minutes ago
 Two cops martyred in encounter

Two cops martyred in encounter

4 minutes ago
 Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

11 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

12 minutes ago
 Old bike and farm motor bring light to Malawi vill ..

Old bike and farm motor bring light to Malawi village

16 minutes ago
 Opposition rallies will only increase coronavirus ..

Opposition rallies will only increase coronavirus cases; says governor Chaudhry ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.