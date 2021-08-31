Sharjah Sustainable City, Hager Group partner to deploy smart energy storage solutions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Sharjah Sustainable City has announced that it will give residents access to a renewable energy storage solution, after its research and development arm, SEE Institute, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German-based Hager Group to test and deploy the latest technologies and innovations in demand management and smart energy solutions.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, Yousef Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said, "We prioritise innovation and leverage the smartest technologies to drive efficiencies across all our sustainability targets. Renewable energy is one of the biggest contributors towards achieving net zero carbon and this partnership with Hager Group will allow us to reach the highest possible energy efficiencies and the lowest energy intensities in our development. Sharjah Sustainable City is proud to be the first beneficiaries of this MoU signed by SEE Institute, our invaluable knowledge hub.

"

Torsten Hager, Future Energy Solutions International Corporate Strategy Director at Hager Group, said, "To reach the global targets of carbon neutrality and to realise a sustainable renewable energy supply, we need to integrate energy storage systems and management to control devices. Our partnership with Sharjah Sustainable City will allow us to demonstrate together new innovative solutions, which will shape the future of sustainable buildings."

Sharjah Sustainable City aims to be a leader in shaping the way towards a cleaner and greener world. Partnerships and knowledge sharing are key components towards this goal as well as piloting prototypes and testing new ideas. The MoU with Hager Group is only one example of the many ways the Sharjah Sustainable City projects are building ties all over the world, therefore creating a ripple effect of climate actions, leading the way towards sustainable living.