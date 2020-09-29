‘Sharjah Sustainable City’ launches its flexible and competitive payment plans for property investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Sharjah Sustainable City, a Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, project, has announced the launch of flexible and competitive payment plans to encourage people to own residential units in the first fully-sustainable residential community in Sharjah.

The project aims at promoting the concept of social sustainability by establishing community outreach programmes that ensure a safe, healthy, and cultural lifestyle for all its residents who aspire to a better future for themselves and their families.

The payment plans consist of paying a 10 per cent down payment of the property value, monthly installments, in addition to zero service charges for the first 5 years. Each villa is equipped with complimentary state-of-the-art smart home features and energy-saving kitchen appliances conforming to the community’s foundation of modern sustainability.

Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, stated that the available offers will allow investors to own property in a growing and competitive environment, which will become a feasible return on investment in the long term, as the full value of the residential units will be paid within the framework of competitive payment plans that extend be-yond delivery.

Al-Mutawa pointed out how the Emirate of Sharjah offers a nurturing environment that supports vital projects in line with the standards of the cities of the future and provides its residents with the basics of high quality and luxurious lifestyle.

The construction works of this project, which was established in strategic partnership between Shurooq and Diamond Developers, a company specialised in developing sustainable environmental projects across the UAE, are ongoing according to schedule while offering the highest specifications and standards.

The first stage will be delivered by 2021, and includes 280 town-houses varying between 3,4, and 5 bedrooms, an educational institution, a sustainable center, sports facilities for men and women, in addition to a shopping mall, medical clinics, and a chemical-free farm.