Tue 03rd March 2020

Sharjah Sustainable City to take part in ‘ACRES 2020’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) Sharjah Sustainable City has announced that it will participate in the seventh edition of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition "ACRES 2020", which will be held at the Sharjah Expo Centre from 5th to 7th March.

Established in partnership with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq; and Diamond Developers, the company that specialises in developing sustainable environmental projects in the UAE, the stages of the Sharjah Sustainable City Project will be showcased during ACRES as well as achievements and progress in construction works.

The ACRES exhibition targets real estate developers, contracting and construction companies, agents, real estate brokers, banks, financial and governmental institutions concerned with real estate affairs, as well as insurance companies, real estate management services, real estate owners, engineering companies and project management companies.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Sharjah Sustainable City Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa stressed the importance of participating in ACRES 2020 as it attracts the stakeholders who have great interest in the real estate sector, and is a leading platform in the sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, showcasing top real estate products of great interests that attract the local and regional investors.

Al-Mutawa pointed out that the effective role of the "ACRES" is based on providing an opportunity to introduce the project by presenting it to visitors, whether they are investors, real estate developers, engineers, design-ers or buyers.

He highlighted the importance of the exhibition as one of the main tools to promote the real estate sector in Sharjah, as the emirate managed through its economic diversification policy to provide an incubating and attractive environment for investors.

Recently, a sales centre was launched at the site of the project in the Al-Rahmaniya area, which provides customers who want to buy units in the project, with the information and services related to sales operations.

The Sharjah Sustainable City project represents the first sustainable project in the Emirate of Sharjah, which adopts the concepts of social, environmental and economic sustainability, and depends 100% on solar energy with recycling both waste and water.

The real estate investment fair "ACRES" is one of the most important real estate events locally and regionally, sought for by investors and stakeholders in the real estate sector from inside and outside the UAE offering a wide range of opportunities .

