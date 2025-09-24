Sharjah Symposium Highlights Muslim Contributions To Civilisation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 08:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamic Forum in Sharjah concluded its specialised two-day scientific symposium Wednesday, titled “Intellectual Contributions of Muslims to Civilisation and Their Contemporary Applications.” Held at the Forum’s headquarters, the event brought together a distinguished group of academics and thinkers, shedding light on the scientific and civilisational legacy of Muslims and its profound impact on human development.
The second day featured a session entitled “The Creative Environment of Science and Its Impact on the Development of Islamic Civilisation, Past and Present,” presented by Dr Najeeb bin Khaira, Professor of Islamic Sciences. Dr Bin Khaira discussed the factors that contributed to the flourishing of scientific activity during the Islamic eras, including political stability and support from rulers and scholars. He emphasised that this environment was not confined to a single geographical area but extended from Al-Andalus in the west to India in the east, giving Islamic civilisation its global character.
He also linked these historical factors to contemporary requirements, stressing that modern scientific renaissance can draw inspiration from these values. In concluding his lecture, Dr Bin Khaira called for investment in education and scientific research as the foundation for any future renaissance, promoting a culture of dialogue among scholars and connecting scientific pursuits with ethical values.
Dr Ahmed Al Ketbi, Head of Media at the Forum, highlighted that the symposium aimed to revive awareness of the importance of Islamic intellectual heritage as an integral part of human heritage and to present a balanced view of Muslims’ role in building civilisation. The Forum also seeks to encourage scientific research in this field and demonstrate how Islamic thought can offer innovative solutions to contemporary challenges, emphasising that the civilisational legacy of Muslims serves as a source of inspiration for sustainable development and progress.
The symposium underlined Sharjah’s importance as a centre for preserving civilisational heritage, recognising the emirate as a key hub for knowledge and science that directly contributed to human civilisation and Islamic intellectual heritage. Speakers stressed the need to renew scientific and cultural discourse by connecting Islamic intellectual foundations with contemporary reality.
The event also highlighted the scientific methodology employed by Muslim scholars, based on research, experimentation, and objectivity, presenting it as a key to modern scientific advancement. Finally, the symposium emphasised that the civilisational legacy of Muslims provides inspiration for sustainable development and progress across multiple fields, highlighting promising opportunities to actively contribute to building a brighter future.
