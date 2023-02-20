UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Taxi Discusses Joint Cooperation With IAPT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received a delegation from the International Association of Public Transport (IAPT), to exchange views and experiences on various issues related to the transport sector.

The meeting also discussed of joint cooperation between the two entities and the latest developments and modern strategies followed by Sharjah Taxi.

Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, and Mustafa Shalabi, Director of Operations and Drivers Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah received the delegation which included Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai and President of the UITP Executive Committee for the MENA Region, and Abdul Aziz Malik, Member of the Executive Council of the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai and Vice President of the International Union of Public Transport in the middle East and North Africa.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the latest developments and innovative and sustainable modern technologies used in Sharjah Taxi that have yielded increased customer satisfaction.

The delegation was also briefed on strategies adopted by Sharjah Taxi in supporting trends that promote the concepts of sustainability and environmental consciousness, most notably of which includes increasing the number of hybrid vehicles in the Sharjah Taxi fleet. This contributes to providing a safe, clean and sustainable environment that highlights the eco-friendly reputation and values of the Emirate of Sharjah, under implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who envisions excellency in sustainability across all fields and sectors in the emirate, in accordance with the highest standards and specifications.

The Sharjah Taxi fleet includes 750 different types of vehicles, equipped with reservation and distribution devices (IVDs) to efficiently communicate with the company Reservation and Distribution Centre. The centre serves as a direct and easily accessible link between customers wishing to book a ride and the taxi itself, receiving and processing requests electronically.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Dubai Company Sharjah Vehicles Middle East All From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to el ..

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to eliminate cervical cancer from t ..

2 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiator ..

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews d ..

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews digital population census arran ..

1 minute ago
 Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsa ..

Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsaw During Biden's Visit - Polic ..

1 minute ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets under way ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets under way on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But Presi ..

White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But President Takes Commitments Serious ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.