Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received a delegation from the International Association of Public Transport (IAPT), to exchange views and experiences on various issues related to the transport sector.

The meeting also discussed of joint cooperation between the two entities and the latest developments and modern strategies followed by Sharjah Taxi.

Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, and Mustafa Shalabi, Director of Operations and Drivers Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah received the delegation which included Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai and President of the UITP Executive Committee for the MENA Region, and Abdul Aziz Malik, Member of the Executive Council of the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai and Vice President of the International Union of Public Transport in the middle East and North Africa.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the latest developments and innovative and sustainable modern technologies used in Sharjah Taxi that have yielded increased customer satisfaction.

The delegation was also briefed on strategies adopted by Sharjah Taxi in supporting trends that promote the concepts of sustainability and environmental consciousness, most notably of which includes increasing the number of hybrid vehicles in the Sharjah Taxi fleet. This contributes to providing a safe, clean and sustainable environment that highlights the eco-friendly reputation and values of the Emirate of Sharjah, under implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who envisions excellency in sustainability across all fields and sectors in the emirate, in accordance with the highest standards and specifications.

The Sharjah Taxi fleet includes 750 different types of vehicles, equipped with reservation and distribution devices (IVDs) to efficiently communicate with the company Reservation and Distribution Centre. The centre serves as a direct and easily accessible link between customers wishing to book a ride and the taxi itself, receiving and processing requests electronically.

