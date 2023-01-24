Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced the launch of Sharjah Taxi's new corporate identity under the motto, “We Move People with Ease” in line with the Emirate of Sharjah's directions to upgrade and develop services that achieve and enhance the well-being and happiness of the community.

The announcement was organised by Sharjah Taxi and took place on Flag Island, in the Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management Company, Ibrahim Al Houti, CEO of Osool Services, Omar Al Mulla CEO of Osool Investments, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Youssef Khamis Al-Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi.

Also in attendance were a number of government agency managers and officials and representatives of Sharjah Asset Management Company's subsidiaries.

During the inauguration, Khalid Al Kindi commented that the adoption of Sharjah Taxi’s new corporate identity is in support of directives of the emirate of Sharjah in adopting new, innovative and sustainable strategies to achieve local community happiness and aid well-being through high-level services. The Sharjah Taxi plan strives to pioneer safe, reliable and innovative transport services for citizens, residents and visitors of the emirate.

Al Kindi added, “Sharjah Taxi’s new corporate identity reflects our greater company values of providing nothing short of excellence, innovation, sustainability, competitiveness and customer happiness, all achieved through the adoption and application of novel methodologies and strategies to help accomplish our goals and benefit the public.

Al Kindi added that Sharjah Taxi will keep its current name but change its official logo, stressing that the disclosure of the new corporate identity is an advanced step towards unifying efforts and enhancing awareness of the company’s goals, ambitions, services and initiatives, through which Sharjah Taxi looks forward to helping the emirate achieve a bright future in line with its vision of sustainability and environmental consciousness. Hybrid vehicles will be added to the Sharjah Taxi fleet, contributing to providing a safe, clean and sustainable local environment, under directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness has advised all fields and sectors to operate sustainably and strive towards environmentally friendly alternatives in accordance with the highest International standards and specifications.

Al Kindi concluded, “With our new corporate identity, we will utilise many standards to improve quality of services including comfort and hospitality to our customers. Through this new advancement in our operations, we aim to reduce rates of customer complaints while increasing operational performance of our drivers.”

The Sharjah Taxi fleet includes approximately 750 meticulously maintained vehicles of various types and models.

All vehicles are equipped with Internal Vehicle Devices (IVDs) to communicate with the reservation and distribution centre, allowing quick and convenient access to those wishing to a book a taxi with ease.