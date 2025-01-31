Sharjah Taxi transports 7.4 million passengers in 2024

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, has announced exceptional operational results for 2024. The company transported over 7.4 million passengers throughout the year, averaging 20,200 passengers per day.

These figures reflect the growing demand for Sharjah Taxi services, underscoring public confidence in the quality and reliability of its fleet, which is dedicated to providing a seamless and efficient transportation experience.

Al Kindi emphasised that Sharjah Taxi has introduced environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles powered by both fuel and electricity as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce vehicle emissions and promote sustainable transportation.

He added that Sharjah Taxi aims to convert 100% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by 2027. “This ambitious transition aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the emirate as a clean, sustainable, and eco-friendly city across all sectors.”