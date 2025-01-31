Sharjah Taxi Transports 7.4 Million Passengers In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 09:01 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, has announced exceptional operational results for 2024. The company transported over 7.4 million passengers throughout the year, averaging 20,200 passengers per day.
These figures reflect the growing demand for Sharjah Taxi services, underscoring public confidence in the quality and reliability of its fleet, which is dedicated to providing a seamless and efficient transportation experience.
Introduced environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles powered by both fuel and electricity.
Al Kindi emphasised that Sharjah Taxi has introduced environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles powered by both fuel and electricity as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce vehicle emissions and promote sustainable transportation.
In line with its commitment to continuous development and service enhancement.
He added that Sharjah Taxi aims to convert 100% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by 2027. “This ambitious transition aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the emirate as a clean, sustainable, and eco-friendly city across all sectors.”
Recent Stories
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival
Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, exploring global industry shifts
Dubai Trade builds on next generation digital delivery order platform with TRADE ..
Sharjah Taxi transports 7.4 million passengers in 2024
DWTC unveils February calendar of events
SCC’s seminar highlights role of parliamentary media
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Nestlé
EGA certified to Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Chain of Custody Standard
Theyab bin Mohamed congratulates Niger on becoming first country in Africa to el ..
UAE President visits Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
UAE Innovates 2025 kicks off, celebrating decade of innovation, impact
More Stories From Middle East
-
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France11 seconds ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival22 seconds ago
-
Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, exploring global industry shifts55 seconds ago
-
Dubai Trade builds on next generation digital delivery order platform with TRADE+1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Taxi transports 7.4 million passengers in 20241 minute ago
-
DWTC unveils February calendar of events1 minute ago
-
SCC’s seminar highlights role of parliamentary media2 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Nestlé2 minutes ago
-
EGA certified to Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Chain of Custody Standard2 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed congratulates Niger on becoming first country in Africa to eliminate river blindn ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE President visits Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence2 minutes ago
-
UAE Innovates 2025 kicks off, celebrating decade of innovation, impact3 minutes ago